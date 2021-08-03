Cancel
Missaukee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Missaukee, Roscommon by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Missaukee; Roscommon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Roscommon and southeastern Missaukee Counties through 445 PM EDT At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Houghton Lake, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moddersville and Vogel Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

#Special Weather Statement
