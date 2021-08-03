Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain developing over the Junkins Burn Scar, and locations farther north. This activity was nearly stationary. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall with this activity, and flash flooding may become possible if heavy rain persists. Locations impacted include Junkins Burn Scar.