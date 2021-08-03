Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

Masks required in Olmsted County buildings effective Wednesday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - All Olmsted County employees and visitors will be required to wear facial coverings in Olmsted County government buildings effective August 4. This requirement is going into effect because, Olmsted County has been classified as a county with substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Once counties reach that threshold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health recommend that face coverings be worn in indoor, public settings by all individuals – vaccinated or not.

Olmsted County, MN
