Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray After Fan Claims He’s The Reason She Left ‘OTH’

There’s nothing like a good, small-town, teen drama series from 2003 and One Tree Hill has just what it takes to pull you back 20 years and reignite low-waisted jeans, mixtapes, and Fall Out Boy from the depths of your subconscious. What starts as a rivalry between two estranged half-brothers, Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) competing on their high school basketball team, grows into an entanglement of some serious love triangles, high school marriages, kidnappings, and an incredibly douche-y father who is the catalyst for much of the show’s drama. Not to mention each character has their own strong and compelling storyline. Trust me when I say One Tree Hill knows exactly how to ground up the ugly crying face in each and every viewer. All nine seasons are currently available on Hulu, but if you’re like me and can’t get enough, the three leading actresses Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz recently started a podcast series called Drama Queens, where they relive their days on set and rewatch the show together nearly 10 years after the final episode aired.