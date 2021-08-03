Cancel
Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray After Fan Claims He's The Reason She Left 'OTH'

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilarie Burton insisted that Chad Michael Murray played no role in her decision to leave ‘One Tree Hill,’ and claimed both actors were ‘treated badly’ by higher ups. There’s no team quite like Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott. Hilarie Burton played P. Sawyer, the romantic interest (and eventual wife!) of Chad Michael Murray’s heartthrob character Lucas on One Tree Hill for six seasons, and just proved that she still has her former on-screen lover’s back. It all went down on Monday (August 2), when a fan and listener of Hilarie’s Drama Queens podcast tweeted to the actress, 39, under the mistaken impression that Chad, 39, was the reason she left the hit teen drama after season 6.

