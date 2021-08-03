Cancel
Free housing, scholarships, and spray tans: See the perks that colleges are offering students to get the COVID-19 vaccine this fall

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
A Pell Grant is aimed at low-income students who need extra money to afford the cost of college.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

  • Some colleges and universities are mandating that students and staff get the COVID vaccine.
  • Others are offering a range of perks to incentivize, but not require, students to get the shot.
  • These include things like scholarships, tech bundles, parking passes and even free housing.
Colleges and universities across the US are preparing for the start of a new academic year in the fall. For many, this year's preparations include finding ways to incentivize students to get the COVID vaccine.

From scholarships to free housing, here are some of the perks that higher education institutions are offering to boost student vaccination rates:

Free tuition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSzSw_0bGgHMq300

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Two vaccinated students at Missouri State University will have their tuition and fees covered for a semester.

Vaccinated students at Texas A&M International University also have a shot at winning free tuition for the fall semester .

At Indiana University, one grand prize winner will get credit of up to $11,220 for the value of full-time in-state tuition.

Starbucks drinks

Western Michigan University is offering $5 digital Starbucks gift cards to students who upload proof of vaccination to their health portal.

Texas A&M International University is also giving away Starbucks pick-me-ups as a vaccination incentive.

Lunch with the university president
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa6JT_0bGgHMq300
Auburn University President Jay Gogue talking with four students on Auburn’s campus

AU Photographic Services

Auburn University in Alabama is also offering vaccinated students the chance to have face time with the university's president , Jay Gogue, at a lunch for four.

Free spray tans

Auburn will cover spray tans for randomly selected student organizations with vaccinated members.

Free parking passes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecsVK_0bGgHMq300
Parked cars.

Alan Schein Photography/Getty

Auburn will give some lucky winners access to a parking zone that's usually reserved for faculty .

Priority registration for classes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ojAz_0bGgHMq300

PeopleImages/Getty Images

Some students at Auburn will be able to beat the class registration rush by claiming first dibs on courses for the next semester.

Weekender packages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkpMs_0bGgHMq300

REI Adventures

Students in Auburn's vaccination incentive program could also win one of two weekender activity packages.

The first provides a camping set-up, complete with a two-person tent, sleeping bags, a backpack, and burner stove.

The second is a water sports package for two, which includes the option of either stand-up paddleboards or kayaks.

Scholarships

The University of Wisconsin system, which operates 13 universities across 26 campuses, is running a campaign it calls "70 for 70." Through the initiative, vaccinated students at universities with at least 70% vaccination rates will be eligible to win one of 70 scholarships of $7,000 each. The 70% figure was chosen as UW's threshold based on estimates about the percentage of people who would need immunity against COVID-19 for it to be possible to achieve herd immunity.

Vaccinated students in states like New York , Ohio , Colorado , Delaware , West Virginia and Oregon can also win scholarships.

Auburn is giving away a $1,000 scholarship.

Campus cash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaZIn_0bGgHMq300

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

The University of Alabama is giving $20 in Bama Cash , a currency used on its campus, to students who submit proof of vaccination by August 28.

Apple products
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2jbr_0bGgHMq300
New iPad Pros are displayed at an Apple Store, Friday, May 21, 2021, in New York. The latest iPad Pros will work on ultrafast 5G wireless networks.

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Missouri State University is offering two Apple product packages as grand prizes in its vaccination incentive program. Each includes a MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, AirPods, and device accessories.

Free housing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNpb3_0bGgHMq300

Liberty University

For one lucky student, Missouri State University will take care of housing for a whole academic year. In addition, this winner will get an unlimited meal plan, a designated parking space, and $1,200 for textbooks and supplies. The person will also have their tuition and fees covered for a whole academic year, valued at up to $16,500. MSU says this grand prize package has a total value of up to $28,000.

The university will also pick two other students to get free university-owned housing for a semester.

Unlimited meal plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxy9s_0bGgHMq300

zoranm/Getty Images

Two students at Missouri State University will win one-year unlimited meal plans, valued at over $2,500.

Auburn is also giving an upgrade to an unlimited meal plan to a vaccinated student.

Bookstore gift cards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H3CW_0bGgHMq300

Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

Indiana University is giving a vaccinated student a $500 bookstore gift card.

Missouri State University is also giving away 2,000 gift cards to its bookstore.

A Nintendo Switch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOEas_0bGgHMq300

Nintendo

Winners of Missouri State University's weekly prize drawings have the option to choose from various prizes, one of which is a package including a Nintendo Switch and two games.

An Xbox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ME6CN_0bGgHMq300

Microsoft

Another prize option available to MSU's weekly winners is an Xbox Series S and 6-month Xbox Live Gold membership.

Read the original article on Business Insider

