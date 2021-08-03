Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic Lockdown: The Role of Government Commitment

minneapolisfed.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper studies lockdown policy in a dynamic economy without government commitment. Lockdown imposes a cap on labor supply, which improves health prospects at the cost of economic output and consumption. A government would like to commit to the extent of future lockdowns in order to guarantee an economic outlook that supports efficient levels of investment into intermediate inputs. However, such a commitment is not credible, since investments are sunk at the time when the government chooses a lockdown. As a result, lockdown under lack of commitment deviates from the optimal policy. Rules that limit a government’s lockdown discretion can improve social welfare, even in the presence of noncontractible information. Quantitatively, lack of commitment causes lockdown to be significantly more severe than is socially optimal. The output and consumption loss due to lack of commitment is greater for higher intermediate input shares, higher discount rates, higher values of life, higher disease transmission rates at and outside of work, and longer vaccine arrival times.

www.minneapolisfed.org

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthValueWalk

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Omar proposes $1,200 monthly guaranteed income

There is now a new twist in the demand for a fourth stimulus check. Over the past few months, there was no interest shown by any lawmakers, and thus, it was believed that another round of stimulus checks would be highly unlikely. However, Representative Ilhan Omar, along with other progressive Democratic lawmakers, has reignited the discussion over another round of coronavirus stimulus checks.
Public HealthWarren Times Observer

Government can be smaller in pandemic era

This year’s federal deficit is set to match the entire 1996 federal budget, adjusted for inflation. Despite such overwhelming spending, Democrats in Congress have proposed an unprecedented $3.5 trillion budget, in addition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that failed its first Senate vote last week. For advocates of limited...
ScienceEurekAlert

Pandemic preparedness and the role of science – Science academies provide recommendations to G20 states

In the run-up to the summit of the G20 states on October 30 and 31, 2021, in Rome/Italy, the science academies of these countries (Science20 Dialogue), including the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, have published the joint statement “Pandemic preparedness and the role of science”. It contains recommendations – based on the experience of the response to COVID-19 – for improved pandemic preparedness in the future. The statement was prepared in virtual meetings under the leadership of the Italian Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei and with the participation of members of the Leopoldina.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Opinion: Government authority on pandemics

Does there exist constitutional authority allowing the state to universally mandate masks and vaccines? Public schools mandate vaccines, but the parents can choose another school. To follow the science, should governors mandate masks for vaccinated persons or persons who have recovered from the virus?. The people taking the risk are...
Public HealthThrive Global

The Complex Role of Borders In An Age Of Pandemics

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. Readers of this column will recognize several familiar themes. One of them is that the world is not straightforward, and interesting answers are seldom simple. I have written previously about how core to our thinking about health should be a capacity to engage with ambiguity and issues which do not always neatly resolve. This has never been truer than when it comes to the issue of national borders in the context of pandemics. Borders and migration have long been some of the most fraught terrain in our current political debate. The issues elicit strong feelings on all sides—whether one favors maximally exclusive national boundaries or something akin to open borders. The conversation about borders becomes even more complicated in the context of infectious disease outbreaks.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

2 states account for one-third of US COVID-19 cases

Florida and Texas accounted for one in three COVID-19 cases reported nationwide last week, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said Aug. 2. Most cases — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant — are in communities with lower vaccination rates, Mr. Zients said. Forty-nine percent of Florida's population was fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3, along with 44 percent of Texas residents, according to CDC data.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Why lockdown in Africa does not work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response

In an African pandemic it is more productive to consider lockdowns after using other non-medical measures first, especially in countries with high levels of poverty and corruption, says Prof. Nicholas Ngepah, a Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa. "Looking at the socio-economic conditions of African...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

COO to CFO: transitioning roles during a pandemic

Sharon Edwards (pictured) transitioned from COO to CFO of Risk Strategies this January, helping the brokerage adapt to the rapid growth experienced over the last year. “As a COO you really get into the nuts and bolts about how the company runs, the people the processes and the technology. You’re really able to use that knowledge and leverage it in terms of where you want to make investments and how to forecast benefits to your company when putting together a five-year projection.” Edwards told Insurance Business.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Income TaxValueWalk

IRS issues millions of additional coronavirus stimulus checks. Who will get it?

Congress approved the third stimulus check in March of this year. Even after four months, the IRS continues to send out the payment to eligible recipients. The newest batch of payments mainly includes additional payments to those who already got the third coronavirus stimulus check, but are due more money based on their latest tax return.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
U.S. Politicsdeltadailynews.com

Feds Consider Withholding Funds To Encourage Vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations. The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. The conversations are in the early phases and no firm decisions have been made, the people said.
Public HealthNBC26

Few are eligible for pandemic unemployment overpayment waivers

The federal government gave states guidance to waive overpayments made on pandemic unemployment programs earlier this year, but the I-Team found of the thousands who were overpaid, only hundreds received a waiver. According to data provided by the Department of Workforce Development, the state's unemployment agency, 79,695 pandemic and regular...

Comments / 5

Community Policy