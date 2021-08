FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 5: Adidas (ADDYY) Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million. Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion. CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our...