Medical & Biotech

Amgen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) _ Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $464 million. The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.38 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post sales of $75.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.15 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Under Armour reports better-than-expected earnings, raises guidance

Under Armour Inc. shares jumped 5.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported second-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations and raised its 2021 guidance. Net income totaled $59.2 million, or 13 cents per share, after a loss of $182.9 million, or 40 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 24 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 6 cents. Revenue of $1.352 billion was up from $707.6 million last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.218 billion. Under Armour is now guiding for revenue growth in a low-20 percentage rate compared with previous guidance for high-teens percentage rate. EPS is expected to be 14 cents to 16 cents up from previous guidance for 2 cents to 4 cents. And adjusted EPS is expected to be 50 cents to 52 cents, up from prior guidance for a range of 28 cents to 30 cents. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $5.346 billion, implying 19.5% growth, and EPS of 35 cents. Under Armour shares have gained 23% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.

