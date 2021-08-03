Cancel
Florida State

Nick Evers' commitment is a major plus in Florida's pursuit of Evan Stewart

By Donavon Keiser
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret the highlight from Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp was watching Nick Evers consistently connect with his best friend and wide receiver, Evan Stewart. The spectacular performance was one of the best in FNL history, setting the Swamp on fire with their repeated connections. Both Evers and Stewart were in Gainesville until mid-Sunday, getting a chance to see everything the Gators have to offer.

