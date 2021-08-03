More people seeking jobs, training
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Employment and Training is seeing an increase in people using its services. Director Tony Fuhrmann told the Madison County Board’s Grants Committee Monday that last week 32 people were in the office at the county’s Wood River Facility. He has said repeatedly that even with coronavirus restrictions loosening up, there have not been a lot of people seeking jobs or training even as employers are becoming desperate to fill positions.www.thetelegraph.com
