Georgia Tech added to Boilers' slate of non conference opponents

Purdue will face Georgia Tech on Dec. 1 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Showdown. Photo Provided

Purdue women's basketball's non-conference season now consists of seven home games with the addition of Georgia Tech to the schedule, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.

The Boilermakers and Yellow Jackets will play as part of the ACC/Big Ten Showdown. It will be the third time the teams meet in event history, and fourth time overall.

The event wasn't played during the 2020-21 season. The Boilers are 3-11 all-time in the contest. The last time the two teams met in West Lafayette for this event, Purdue won 85-73 in 2012.

Yellow Jackets' head coach is former Boilers Head Coach Nell Fortner. Fortner coached at Purdue for the 1996-97 season then left to coach the U.S. National Team to three international titles and a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

The Boilermakers will face the Yellow Jackets in Mackey on Dec. 1. Tip-off and broadcast assignments will be announced later. Purdue has two games left to announce before the season starts.