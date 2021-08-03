Cancel
Georgia Tech added to Boilers' slate of non conference opponents

By STAFF REPORTS
Purdue will face Georgia Tech on Dec. 1 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Showdown. Photo Provided

Purdue women's basketball's non-conference season now consists of seven home games with the addition of Georgia Tech to the schedule, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.

The Boilermakers and Yellow Jackets will play as part of the ACC/Big Ten Showdown. It will be the third time the teams meet in event history, and fourth time overall.

The event wasn't played during the 2020-21 season. The Boilers are 3-11 all-time in the contest. The last time the two teams met in West Lafayette for this event, Purdue won 85-73 in 2012.

Yellow Jackets' head coach is former Boilers Head Coach Nell Fortner. Fortner coached at Purdue for the 1996-97 season then left to coach the U.S. National Team to three international titles and a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

The Boilermakers will face the Yellow Jackets in Mackey on Dec. 1. Tip-off and broadcast assignments will be announced later. Purdue has two games left to announce before the season starts.

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

