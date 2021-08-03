Wisconsin reports highest number of single-day COVID cases since February
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported the largest amount of single-day COVID-19 cases in nearly six months. Health officials confirmed 1,391 new cases of the virus, which nearly triples Monday’s case count. The seven-day rolling average has also grown to 854, which is the highest average since Feb. 10. The state has reached an all-time total of 624,213 confirmed cases.www.wglr.com
