Austin-Based Loro Announces Chef for Houston Restaurant in the Heights

Hai Hospitality (the group behind Uchi) announced that the chef de cuisine for the forthcoming Houston location of Loro will be Marcos Leal. Loro Houston is scheduled to open this fall in the Heights. It is the third location of the concept that melds the southeast Asian culinary perspective of chef Tyson Cole of Uchi and Uchiko with the Texas barbecue of pitmaster Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue. (The first Loro is in Austin; the second is in Dallas.) The collaboration has created dishes such as Smoked Beef Brisket with Chili Gastrique and Thai Herbs and Char Siew Pork Belly with house hoisin sauce.