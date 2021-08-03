Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shailene Woodley Says Doing This in Her Mid-20s Was ‘Detrimental’ to Her Mental Health

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comparison really is the thief of joy. After over two decades in Hollywood, Last Letter From Your Lover star Shailene Woodley is opening up about staying true to herself—and all the times she didn't. While Woodley is more self-assured these days, she recently told The Guardian that in her early...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailene Woodley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Shailene Woodley to lead Showtime's Three Women

The Emmy-nominated Big Little Lies vet will star in Showtime's adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, which she is adapting for the screen. Showtime landed the rights to the book in a bidding war in 2019 and quickly gave Three Women a straight-to-series order. Filming is set to begin this fall, led by showrunner Laura Eason. "In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives," per Deadline. "Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular 'ordinary' women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever. Gia’s storyline echoes Taddeo’s journey with Three Women, her debut nonfiction book, which tells the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. It took her a decade to research, report and write it, with Taddeo often moving to the towns of her subjects to achieve complete authenticity." Showtime's Amy Israel said of Woodley's casting: "Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance. We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show. Three Women promises to be a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives."
NFLfemalefirst.co.uk

Shailene Woodley is in no rush to get married

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are not rushing to get married and haven't started their wedding planning yet. Shailene Woodley isn't planning her wedding yet. The 'Big Little Lies' actress and NFL star Aaron Rodgers confirmed in February they had secretly got engaged but the 29-year-old star insisted they aren't rushing into getting married so haven't set a date yet.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Shailene Woodley's insecure years

Shailene Woodley went through a couple of years of "feeling insecure". The 'Divergent' actress admits there was a time where she struggled with comparing herself to others, and says it had a really detrimental effect on her mental health. She said: "I was so strong-headed and free-willed, so rooted in...
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Secret Engagement to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley's engagement to Aaron Rodgers may have been one of the best-kept secrets of the pandemic. The actress opened up about meeting her NFL-quarterback fiancee and keeping the engagement a secret for months in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The world first found out about the engagement when Rodgers thanked his "fiancee" during his NFL MVP acceptance speech last February. Woodley confirmed that they were engaged two weeks later during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Shailene Woodley Thinks ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Will Happen Eventually

HBO opened a can of worms when the network decided to take the limited series, “Big Little Lies,” and surprisingly announce a Season 2 would be made. Suddenly, it didn’t turn into a conversation about just one more season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed series, but instead, the discussion is always about when is another season coming? With Season 2 in the books and a number of awards already given, the last couple of years have seen fans anxiously awaiting news of Season 3. While the stars seem to be wanting it to happen, HBO has yet to confirm “Big Little Lies” will return. But Shailene Woodley thinks it’s more of a question of when it will come back versus if it will.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Shailene Woodley: ‘Authenticity is my love language’

Despite being only 29, Shailene Woodley already has 25 years’ acting experience under her belt. Here, the star of Big Little Lies and Divergent talks about being free-willed, her hippy passions and her late-night calls with Kate Winslet. The one and only time Shailene Woodley beams during our time together...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Felicity Jones Says ‘Last Letter From Your Lover’ Gave Her and Shailene Woodley ‘A Voice Every Step of the Way’

Jones and Woodley both starred in and co-executive produced the new Netflix film. While my biggest accomplishment during COVID involves changing out of my sweatpants and into jeans, Felicity Jones is out here making the rest of us look bad. If being an Oscar-nominated actress and mother weren’t already enough, the “On the Basis of Sex” star Felicity Jones has added executive producer to her overwhelming list of IMDb credits. Not only does Jones star in the new Netflix film “Last Letter from Your Lover,” but it is also the first title under her production company Piecrust.
Mental Healthprima.co.uk

The Duchess of York opens up about her mental health journey

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up in a new interview with HELLO! Magazine about her mental health journey. Appearing in a beautiful shoot in the grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire for the publication's latest issue, Sarah spoke about her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, and spoke candidly about her struggles and experiences with therapy.
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

Three Women - Shailene Woodley To Star

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) is set to star in Three Women, a Showtime hourlong series based on the No. 1 nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is adapting her book. In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.
Mental Healthdailyrindblog.com

Kiana V Reflects On Her Personal Mental Health Experience With ‘Dazed’

July is Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Mental Health Awareness Month. Recently, talented LA-based Philippines-born artist Kiana V, released new music via The Orchard. The themes she explores within her music speak to her mental health journey and her advocacy. The 28-year-old Filipino R&B artist connects to her fans by addressing the struggles she faces with mental health as well as the importance of normalizing conversations about these topics. Through her music, she opens up, displaying a vulnerability and authority while speaking from her own experience.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Justin Bieber expresses support for Simone Biles focusing on her mental health

Justin Bieber expressed his support for US gymnast Simone Biles after her controversial decision to pull out of Olympic competition to focus on her mental health. “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” the 27-year-old Canadian pop star wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.”
Mental Healthcodelist.biz

How she overcame her mental health problems

Camila Cabello has overcome her obsessive-compulsive neuroses. The ‘First Man’ performer suffers from a compulsive disorder that even weighed on her daily for quite a while. The emotional ups and downs even ended at some point with the former Fifth Harmony singer distancing herself from her fellow human beings and withdrawing. Especially last year, the musician suffered greatly from this condition. Now she has explained how she admitted her own illness: “It took a lot of self-love, self-passion and self-awareness. For a long time, I had the feeling that fear deprived me of my humor, my job, my creativity and my trust. But now anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to her because I know she’s just trying to protect me, but I don’t pay too much attention to her. And I certainly won’t let them make decisions.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy