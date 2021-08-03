Cancel
Amazon Reviewers Swear This Manual Coffee Grinder Will “Change the Way You Make Coffee” — and It Has Over 12,000 5-Star Ratings

By Phoebe Sklansky
Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Does your morning officially start after you’ve had your cup of coffee? If so, consider this your invitation to join the club. A good cup of joe is one of my morning staples, and I love the daily routine of preparing myself a piping hot mug. If you’re into using fresh grounds — or are just looking to shake up your coffee-brewing repertoire — then look no further than the JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder. This Amazon bestseller has over 12,000 5-star ratings, and the brand is so confident you’ll love it that they offer 100 percent of your money back if you’re not a fan. Plus, it rings up at just $39.99, which is cheaper than a lot of other grinders on the market, both manual and electric.

