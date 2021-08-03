Cancel
Children design shoes for Saucony to raise money for charity

Cover picture for the articleSaucony is partnering with four children’s hospitals across Canada and the United States, enlisting the help of young patients to design limited-edition shoe and apparel collections and raise money for the children’s hospitals or their designated charity. Toronto’s SickKids Hospital, along with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Boston’s Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans are participants in the initiative.

