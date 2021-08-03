A-State Neighborhood Red Wolves Community Engagement Program Receives $131,885 Funding
JONESBORO — To address the decline in the Arkansas college-going rate and prepare students for successful postsecondary transitions, Arkansas State University has received funding for the AmeriCorps-sponsored Neighborhood Red Wolves Community Engagement (NRWCEP) program. The second-year federal funding includes $131,885 to place 16 reduced half-time math prep AmeriCorps members and...www.astate.edu
Comments / 0