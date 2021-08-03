Disneyland Announces When Magic Key Pass Will Go On Sale
It was announced earlier this year that Disneyland Resort would be ending their Annual Passholder program, which left many guests wondering — what comes next?. Disney shared that a new system would be coming in the future, and since then, they’ve begun referring to former passholders as “Legacy Passholders” and giving them extra perks until the new system is announced. But, Disneyland has revealed their new annual passholder program and now Disney-goers can start purchasing their memberships!allears.net
