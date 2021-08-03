12,000 square miles without obstetrics? It’s a possibility
Nursing shortage causes West Texas hospital to close labor and delivery unit. The message from Big Bend Regional Medical Center was stark: The only hospital in a sparsely populated region of far West Texas notified local physicians last month that because of a nursing shortage its labor and delivery unit needed to temporarily close its doors and that women in labor should instead be sent to the next closest hospital — an hour’s drive away.www.ajc.com
