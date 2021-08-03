Cobra Kai Star In Talks For Blue Beetle On HBO Max | Barside Buzz

Indicating that his divorce from his old buddies at Warner Bros. really is well and truly final, Zack Snyder has just made things official with new beau Netflix, signing a first-look movie deal with the streaming service on any new projects he develops. Specifically, the deal—financial details as yet unknown—would give Netflix a contractual first look on anything produced by Stone Quarry Productions, which is co-owned by Snyder, his wife and frequent collaborator Deborah Snyder, and long-time producing partner Wesley Coller. The Stone Quarry (or, as it was previously known, Cruel And Unusual Productions) has been Snyder’s production slate stretching all the way back to his Dawn Of The Dead remake, and had credits on not just the Snyder-directed DC Comics movies, but the entire line of comic book adaptations he masterminded, all the way up through last year’s Wonder Woman 1984.