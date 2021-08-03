Cancel
Cobra Kai Star In Talks For Blue Beetle On HBO Max | Barside Buzz

By Campbell Clark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report by The Wrap says Cobra Kai star in talks for Blue Beetle on HBO Max. The outlet reports that Xolo Maridueña is in talks to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle for HBO Max, Warner Bros. If this checks out, this would be DC’s first male Latino lead role in their current connected DCEU. Again according to the outlet, the screenplay is from Mexican-born writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s Scarface remake and Sony’s Miss Bala. Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct.

