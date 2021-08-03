Cancel
U.S. stock markets roar ahead, greenback steadies

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounded ahead on Tuesday with solid gains being recorded by all the major indices. "We've been dealing with a tug of war between what has been a very strong economic recovery consistent with the reopening and that's playing out through corporate earnings," Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.

StocksStreet.Com

Stock Market Slides as ADP Shows Softer July Job Creation Ahead of Payroll Report

U.S. employers added fewer-than-expected jobs into the economy last month, according to a private sector reading from payroll services provider ADP, suggesting an uneven recovery as pandemic concerns and supply chain disruptions hold back labor market gains. Payroll processing group ADP said in its National Employment Report, which it compiles...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Near Recent Lows Ahead of U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down, remaining near recent lows on Wednesday morning in Asia. Better-than-expected employment data in New Zealand raised expectations for interest rate hikes, while U.S. jobs data due throughout the week could indicate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timetable for the same. The U.S. Dollar Index that...
Economykfgo.com

As China’s recovery wobbles, economists expect more policy easing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China may need more monetary and fiscal easing to halt an economic slowdown in the wake of torrential rains and flooding, and authorities’ tough response to outbreaks of the highly-transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, economists say. Nomura lowered its China GDP growth forecast on Wednesday to 5.1% in...
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets mixed as Wall Street waits on corporate, economic data

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks, 10-year Treasurys and oil prices were mixed ahead of corporate earnings and economic growth signals that investors hope will clarify the investment outlook. Wall Street's main indexes fell slightly Tuesday morning after initially posting gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.97 points, or 0.15%, to...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.5% higher at 27,728.12. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,277.94, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1% to 26,152.20 in afternoon trading.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Ad Tech Market May See a Big Move | Facebook, Adobe, Google

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Ad Tech covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Ad Tech explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Telaria, Oracle, The Trade Desk, Verizon, Adobe, Google, Salesforce, Facebook, AT&T, and Comcast, Criteo & Amazon.
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Sensex Continue Momentum Today? Dow Futures in Green

Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 are expected to have a sober start in early trade today with a gap up opening. Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading up 0.13% as of this report which indicates a low key opening for markets. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs)...
StocksInvestorPlace

Growth Stocks Will Be the Market’s Biggest Winners as Yields Plunge

When it comes to the U.S. bond market, small moves are the norm. It’s a very liquid market, with a lot of risk-free investors, who like to park their money in U.S. bonds for their lack of volatility. That’s why U.S. Treasury yields normally move just one to two basis points up or down on a single day.
BusinessShareCast

London close: Stocks mixed as Bank of England keeps policy steady

London stocks closed in a mixed state on Thursday, after an afternoon that saw investors poring over the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.05% at 7,120.43, while the FTSE 250 was 0.68% higher at 23,506.11. Sterling was in positive territory,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). The Challenger job-cut report...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steady even as yields edge up ahead of U.S. jobs report

(Updates prices; new byline, changes dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar index barely budges * Sterling rises 0.3% after BoE comments seen as hawkish * Euro flat; Yen loses against dollar * Ether rises after initial dip on activation of network change By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Thursday, a day after being given a boost from seemingly hawkish comments by a top Federal Reserve official, as the market awaited new direction from Friday's U.S. jobs report. The dollar index against major currencies was down 0.03% to 92.249 in the afternoon in New York. On Wednesday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, setting the stage for a move in early 2023. "Clarida’s comments are allowing the dollar to stay well supported into the payrolls numbers on Friday," said ING FX strategists Francesco Pesole and Chris Turner. The greenback, which gained 0.2% on Wednesday, was traded in a relatively tight range through the day, unmoved by new government reports on jobless claims and the trade deficit that came in close to estimates from economists. It also shrugged off another up-day in U.S. stocks and movement in the U.S. Treasury market, where the yield on the 10-year note rose as much as 4 basis points and was last at 1.2152%. "The market has been in a wait-and-see mode until we get past tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA. Friday's employment report for U.S. employment in July is seen as highly uncertain but critical to Fed policymakers deciding when to begin tapering support for the economy. "If we get an impressive read tomorrow, that would have the market firmly pricing in tapering and allow the yield curve to steepen and provide the dollar with support," Moya said. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 880,000 jobs in July, up from 850,000 in June. Economists have warned that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and mixed readings from labor market indicators make estimates for July troublesome. The British pound was up 0.3% to $1.3931 by 3:06 p.m. ET (1906 GMT) after the Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%. The central bank said it would start reducing its stock of bonds when its policy rate reaches 0.5% by not reinvesting proceeds and that it would consider actively selling down holdings when the rate reaches at least 1%. "The undertones of today’s policy statement and monetary policy report (MPR) are much more hawkish than initially expected," said Simon Harvey, senior FX analyst at Monex Europe. The euro was flat at $1.1835. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.25% to 109.75. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was up 3% to $2,810 after an initial dip when the Ethereum blockchain network activated a technical change that was to take some tokens out of circulation. Bitcoin rose 3% to $40,987. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.2490 92.2810 -0.03% 2.521% +92.3520 +92.1130 Euro/Dollar $1.1835 $1.1837 -0.02% -3.14% +$1.1857 +$1.1829 Dollar/Yen 109.7500 109.4900 +0.24% +6.22% +109.7850 +109.4050 Euro/Yen 129.89 129.57 +0.25% +2.34% +130.0200 +129.5800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9063 0.9065 -0.04% +2.42% +0.9077 +0.9052 Sterling/Dollar $1.3931 $1.3891 +0.30% +1.97% +$1.3949 +$1.3873 Dollar/Canadian 1.2495 1.2542 -0.37% -1.87% +1.2547 +1.2476 Aussie/Dollar $0.7405 $0.7382 +0.32% -3.74% +$0.7416 +$0.7377 Euro/Swiss 1.0726 1.0728 -0.02% -0.75% +1.0741 +1.0721 Euro/Sterling 0.8492 0.8521 -0.34% -4.96% +0.8528 +0.8491 NZ $0.7061 $0.7044 +0.22% -1.70% +$0.7073 +$0.7039 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8070 8.8465 -0.42% +2.59% +8.8495 +8.8000 Euro/Norway 10.4225 10.4555 -0.47% -0.42% +10.4763 +10.4204 Dollar/Sweden 8.6125 8.6095 +0.06% +5.08% +8.6191 +8.5995 Euro/Sweden 10.1928 10.1870 +0.06% +1.16% +10.2035 +10.1820 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Foxconn, Flex, Jabil

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Electronics Contract Manufacturing market outlook.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher ahead of jobs report

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened - positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Datadog, Wynn, Booking

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday as investors balanced corporate earnings against worries over the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19. Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:. 1. Datadog | Increase 15%. Shares of Datadog (DDOG) -...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 370 points or 2.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,600-point plateau although it may reverse those losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...

