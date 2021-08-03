Along for the Ride: Grand Illinois Bike Tour, safer crossing at Wilke, Lake-Cook roads

Bezos can have his weightless fun. A brisk 15 to 20 mph cycle is excitement enough for me. Re-entry is simple, safe, too, just flicking down the kickstand. Green lighting this column last July, the Daily Herald launched me into the bike writing ether, letting me report regularly with biking safety the underlying thrust. Last year my worry was topic, not riding, exhaustion. Surprisingly, my own biking stimulated ideas, not just endorphins. Any anxiety I'd run out simply vanished.