Bentley’s First Half of 2021 Has Been More Profitable Than Any Full Year Before

Dubbed the Decadence it took 18 months to complete the transformation most likely to be used as a daily driver. The realm of custom builds as you may know, really has no bounds. If you thought you’ve seen it all then think again because when it comes to weird transformations, this Bentley pick-up certainly defies the odds. Yes, you heard that right, a beautiful Continental Flying Spur has been transformed into one of the strangest vehicles on the planet. Dubbed, the Decadence, this Bentley Truck is the result of 18 grueling months of hard work.