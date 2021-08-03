Bentley’s First Half of 2021 Has Been More Profitable Than Any Full Year Before
It only takes 7,199 Bentleys to net $1.57 billion in revenue, and profits are trending higher than ever. Luxury car brand Bentley has been making big changes this year, like stepping further into electrification and making more money than it ever has before. This might be a bit surprising during a chip shortage where automakers are struggling to meet production demands, plus the ongoing global health crisis. You'd probably think there's a whole load of better things to spend cash on than a Bentley right now, but that's where some people will tell you you're wrong.www.thedrive.com
