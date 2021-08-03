Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 17:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-03 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Manati in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 411 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
