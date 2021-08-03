Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-03 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Manati in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 411 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jerome and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jerome, Potato Patch Campground, Mingus Mountain Campground and Playground Group Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environment94.1 Duke FM

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Environmentwkzo.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Lyon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lyon; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Northern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Larchwood, or 9 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Inwood around 940 PM CDT. Alvord around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Doon, Rock Valley and Hull. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 20.1 feet Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes are surrounded on River Run Road in Suwannee County. Structures flood along Santa Fe Road west of Idaho Parkway in Columbia County. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, River Run Road at 29th loop floods in Suwannee County. Santa Fe Road in Columbia County is inaccessible.
Dakota County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Hennepin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dakota; Hennepin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hennepin and northwestern Dakota Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bloomington, or 11 miles south of Minneapolis, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Burnsville around 845 PM CDT. Richfield and MSP International Airport around 855 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Apple Valley, Bloomington, Eagan, Rosemount and Mendota Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Sioux County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sioux THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Lewis County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding or ponding of water on roads. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nez Perce and southwestern Lewis Counties through 815 PM PDT At 715 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles north of Imnaha, or 30 miles west of Grangeville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Craigmont and Winchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentwhtc.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sierra A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SIERRA COUNTY At 1110 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Truth or Consequences, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Truth or Consequences, Palomas, Williamsburg, Ash Canyon, Lower Palomas Canyon and Upper Palomas Canyon. This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 66 and 76. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads inlcuding the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Access roads on both sides of the river in Florida and Georgia are flooded, including the entire low lying stretch of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road on the Georgia side which cuts off 40 to 50 homes. On the Florida side, the lower end of St. Mary`s Cove Road past the public boat ramp becomes flooded and cuts off access to 20 to 30 homes. The Stokes Road Bridge over the river is generally closed due to high water. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, High water on the river reaches the bottom of the Stokes Road Bridge.
Newport County, RIweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atascosa, Frio by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southeastern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area generally along FM 1582 and SH 97 near and west of Hindes. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. This area had 3 to 5 inches of rain this morning and runoff will become more rapid. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hindes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 43.5 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 45.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
Lake County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake; Minnehaha; Moody THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOODY SOUTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTH CENTRAL MINNEHAHA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Minnehaha County until 9:15 PM.
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BROWN COUNTY At 551 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newport to 8 miles southwest of Ainsworth, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hofeld Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

