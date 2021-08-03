Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The $1.9 Billion Drag on Procter & Gamble's Earnings

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago
  • P&G needs to raise prices as expenses jump.
  • Growth is still strong, and market share is rising.
  • Shareholders should be happy with the latest operating trends.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) isn't growing like it did in the earlier phases of the pandemic. The consumer products giant recently closed out its fiscal year by reporting modest sales gains along with a rare drop in profit margins.

P&G's new outlook calls for a similar result in 2022, in part thanks to soaring costs that will add almost $2 billion to its expense burden this year. Let's dive right in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGYeN_0bGgA6YD00
Image source: Getty Images.

Sales are still rising

Procter & Gamble's revenue is rising despite some historically difficult comparisons with the prior-year period. Organic sales were up 4% through the quarter ending in June, compared to a 7% increase for the full fiscal year that just ended. The company noted several pressures on growth in recent weeks, including consumers' already having elevated pantry supplies for essential products like laundry detergent. Volumes only rose 1% in Q4.

That still qualifies as a win, especially considering that sales were up 7% in the prior-year period. P&G is also grabbing market share in attractive categories like skincare and fabric care.

Rival Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) just reported a 3% quarterly sales decline as its volumes fell 4%. "We built strong momentum prior to the pandemic," P&G's CEO David Taylor said in a press release, "and have strengthened our position further."

Margins are shrinking

Investors weren't treated to the same margin expansion they've seen from P&G in recent reports. Instead, gross profit margin shrank as aggressive cost cuts and price increases were more than offset by inflation. P&G paid more for several key inputs, freight, and labor.

It helped that prices are rising and consumers are still tilting spending toward premium offerings across the portfolio. But P&G still endured a 2 percentage-point drop in operating margin.

Fourth-quarter earnings were down 3% after adjusting for currency exchange shifts in what Taylor called a "challenging cost and operating environment."

The $1.9 billion headwind

Those challenges won't disappear any time soon. P&G said it sees a $1.9 billion headwind in fiscal 2022 from rising commodity and freight costs. That translates to a 12 percentage-point drag on core earnings-per-share growth, management estimates.

The good news is that P&G's price hikes should cushion that blow, with help from continuing sales growth. Organic sales should rise by between 2% and 4%, the company said, which stacks up well against the modest decline that Kimberly-Clark recently predicted. Overall, P&G is aiming for earnings to rise just slightly faster than sales, with core profit increasing between 3% and 6%.

Investors should be happy with that outlook. P&G grew faster than most peers during the pandemic and is now targeting a softer landing as consumer behavior snaps back to more normal patterns.

Shareholder returns will be supported by that market-leading performance and amplified by a flood of direct cash payments. P&G is expecting to pay over $8 billion in dividends this year while spending about the same amount on stock buybacks in fiscal 2022.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Inflation#Procter Gamble#P G#Kimberly Clark#Kmb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Truist Securities Increases The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $145.00

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stock Wars: Procter & Gamble Vs. Kimberly-Clark

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of consumer product industry titans: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB). The Case...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Lumber Liquidators tops earnings estimates but sees uncertainty ahead in supply chain issues, higher costs

Lumber Liquidators shares rose 4.5% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the flooring retailer . Richmond, Va.-based Lumber Liquidators posted net income of $11.9 million, or 41 cents a share, up from $2.6 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 41 cents, ahead of the 19 cents FactSet consensus. Sales for 30.9% to $301.4 million, ahead of the $297.0 million FactSet consensus, driven by strong professional customer and services sales. Same-store sales rose 31.3% compared with a FactSet consensus of 29.7%. Sales were boosted by continued strong demand for home improvement projects...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Kraft Heinz Company's Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christopher Jakubik, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After Q2 Earnings

PayPal, Amazon, and Lam Research are long-term winners that keep winning. Second-quarter 2021 earnings reports are rolling in -- the first full quarter in which early pandemic results from 2020 are being lapped -- and the numbers look exceptionally good. Top growth stocks didn't just get a one-time bump from COVID-19 and the rapid migration to digital transformation it set off. Many of these companies are still putting up impressive results even as they go up against tough comparable figures from last spring that were boosted from increased consumer and business activity while at home.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. Shares are down 11%, to $26.32, as of 2:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced disappointing guidance in its second-quarter earnings. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1...
Financial Reportsnationalmortgagenews.com

LoanDepot earnings down significantly on lower margins, revenues

LoanDepot's second quarter net income slipped dramatically as competitive pressures drove margins and revenues lower, in what management calls a "transitional period" for the mortgage industry. The company’s earnings dropped by more than 93% quarter to quarter, falling to $27.3 million, compared with $427.9 million in the first part of...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Clorox Q2 Sales Down 9 Pct As Shipments, Consumer Purchases Slow

The Clorox Company reported a 9 percent overall drop in year-to-year sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, ending June 30, pointing to slow shipments and a decrease in consumer spending as they worked through their pandemic stockpile of cleaning supplies. International sales were up 5 percent for the...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Goldman Sachs Analyst Upgrades Post-Spinoff XPO Logistics From Neutral To Buy

Goldman Sachs has re-evaluated its analysis of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in the aftermath of its Aug. 2 spinoff of GXO Logistics with an upgraded rating from Neutral to Buy and a price target of $103. Positive Considerations: XPO provides transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation and truck brokerage services. XPO...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Tupperware Brands

Right now, Tupperware Brands Inc. (NYSE:TUP) share price is at $21.23, after a 1.65% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.17%, but in the past year, increased by 57.06%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
IndustrySeekingalpha.com

Mosaic tops Q2 earnings estimates on strong potash, phosphate pricing

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +2.1% post-market after reporting a solid Q2 earnings beat, as stronger pricing for potash and phosphate more than offset lower sales...

Comments / 0

Community Policy