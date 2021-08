ETH, the token behind “the Internet of the next generation,” will become much bigger than BTC, predicted the CEO of ConsenSys, Joe Lubin. Ethereum and its native token will be “orders of magnitude” bigger than Bitcoin in time, argued the co-founder of ConsenSys, Joe Lubin. While also speaking of the upcoming London Hard Fork and the transition to ETH 2.0, the executive further indicated that the highly-utilized blockchain network will become greener by a factor of 1,000.