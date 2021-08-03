Cancel
BREAKING: Pricing and Details Released for Disneyland’s NEW Annual Pass

By Rachel Franko
allears.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has changed in Disneyland over the past three months that it has been reopened to guests!. Now, guests can explore the brand new land — Avengers Campus, dine with characters once again at Storyteller’s Cafe, and can even ride on the newly reopened and reimagined, Jungle Cruise. And, for those who are looking to spend more time in the parks (or are Legacy Passholders), we’ve finally got all the details on Disneyland’s NEW Annual Passholder program!

