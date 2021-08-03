Cancel
Vincennes, IN

VU the Latest to Mask Up for School Year

 2 days ago

Add Vincennes University to the list of schools requiring face masking in public places. University officials will put the face mask rule in place on Friday. The masking requirement will put V-U in compliance with recent federal recommendations, and with other Indiana secondary institutions. The face mask requirement is the only change in V-U Covid policy at this time. The indoor masking mandate is in effect until further notice.

Related
Educationwboi.org

Holcomb Won't Reimpose Statewide School Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Surge

Gov. Eric Holcomb won’t reimpose any mask mandates in Hoosier schools, only urging students, teachers and staff to mask up amid a surge of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance Tuesday that recommends anyone in a school setting – even vaccinated people – wear a mask as the delta variant drives up cases around the country.
Madison County, KYfoxlexington.com

Madison County Schools not requiring masks for upcoming year

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County Schools will not require masks for the upcoming school year. The district announced it will recommend masks as part of its return to school plan. There will also be an effort to push vaccinations and keep three feet of social distancing in...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

County's charter schools opt to mask up

FOREST CITY — Both of Rutherford County’s charter schools will require its students to wear masks when the 2021-22 school year resumes later this month. The board of directors at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) and Lake Lure Classical Academy (LLCA) decided to start the school year with a mask mandate in the wake of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. Rutherford County is among the state’s counties experiencing substantial spread in a spree of new cases. The county also lags with its vaccination rate.
Normal, ILPantagraph

Heartland to require masks

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will require masks on campus. The college on Thursday announced that it will "require all individuals to wear face coverings while indoors at college facilities." The policy starts Monday. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidelines, recommending that...
Tontogany, OHsent-trib.com

Masks probably not required in Otsego for coming school year

TONTOGANY – When classes start next month at Otsego Schools, it will be very similar to how they ended in May. Whether that is with or without masks remains to be seen. “It doesn’t look likes masks are going to be required, but I’m not ready to announce that yet,” said Superintendent Adam Koch at Thursday’s board of education meeting.
Evansville, INwzdm.com

University of Evansville to Require Masking This School Year

The University of Evansville joins the list of Hoosier schools that will now require face masks to be worn indoors, and it doesn’t matter if you’re fully vaccinated or not. The university says it will also put a three-feet social distancing policy in place. The new rules begin on Monday,...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

School mask requirement not up to local districts

Students and staff at Walla Walla Valley schools in Washington will be masking up this fall. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday, July 28, that his office is continuing the mandate that masks be worn in schools for the upcoming school year. This goes for vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students alike.
Atascadero, CAkprl.com

Masking Up At Public Schools 7.26.2021

Late last week, Moms For Liberty demonstrated at the Atascadero school board meeting over plans to require children to wear masks when they return to school next month. It’s a national debate. But governor Gavin Newsom is saying he wants all school children, teachers and staff in California to wear...
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Fairfax County to start school year with ‘universal masking’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County schools will require “universal masking” as students return to in-person learning next month. The school system says masks must be worn at all times by both staff...
EducationAPG of Wisconsin

CDC: Everyone in schools should mask up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Tuesday that recommends masking in schools for all students, staff and teachers, regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19. It brings CDC in line with the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommended universal masking in schools last week. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services said Wednesday that it supports the CDC’s new guidance, and that those changes will be reflected in DHS’s recommendations.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Parents, students react to Wichita Public Schools latest mask guidance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fourth surge in COVID-19 cases just weeks before the start of school has forced Wichita Public Schools to review the district’s safety plan. Director of Safety Services at Wichita Public Schools Terri Moses says parents should be ready to pivot just because of the changes happening in the community.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

VU to require masks come fall semester

Vincennes University is reinstating its mask mandate. University officials on Tuesday announced that they will require students and faculty to wear masks while indoors when classes begin again on Aug. 16. In a press release, VU officials said students are set to begin arriving on campus next week for the...

