VU the Latest to Mask Up for School Year
Add Vincennes University to the list of schools requiring face masking in public places. University officials will put the face mask rule in place on Friday. The masking requirement will put V-U in compliance with recent federal recommendations, and with other Indiana secondary institutions. The face mask requirement is the only change in V-U Covid policy at this time. The indoor masking mandate is in effect until further notice.www.waovam.com
