BREAKING: Disney World Annual Passes WILL Return By 50th Anniversary

A lot has changed over the past year since Disney World reopened to guests!. And, it seems that most guests have adapted to many of the health and safety changes like an increase in reliance on Mobile Ordering for dining, Disney’s Park Pass Reservation system, and the suspension of FastPass+. But, one thing that Disney fans have been waiting to hear about from Disney is when Annual Passes will be on sale once again. And, it looks like we’ve finally got an answer!