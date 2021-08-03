Cancel
New Podding the Red Sox episode: Breaking down trade deadline moves with Pitcher List’s Sarah Griffin

By Brendan Campbell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s installment of Podding the Red Sox: A BloggingtheRedSox.com Podcast, I am joined by Pitcher List writer Sarah Griffin. Among the topics Sarah and I discussed were the moves the Red Sox made ahead of last week’s trade deadline, how the team is in the midst of a season-worst four-game losing streak, the role Kyle Schwarber may play once he returns from the injured list, why Tanner Houck was optioned to Triple-A Worcester, how Chris Sale could fare in his first major-league action in two years, what other clubs — such as the Brewers and Dodgers — did to bolster their rosters at the deadline, how the final two months of the 2021 regular season will play out, and much more!

#Boston Red Sox#Injured List#Breaking Down#Mlb#Baseball#Podding The Red Sox#Triple A Worcester#The Brewers And Dodgers#Itunes#Spotify#Saturdays N Seltzers
