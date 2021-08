Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Markets news. The writer is co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management. As an investor who has seen more than a few market cycles, I have learnt to approach macro forecasts with scepticism. Such predictions normally turn out to be either unhelpful consensus expectations or non-consensus forecasts that are rarely right. But as I explain in my latest memo to investors, they should not be dismissed entirely, particularly now.