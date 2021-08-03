Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Curis Inc Q2 Earnings Report

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 2 days ago

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Curis Inc (CRIS):. -Earnings: -$10.84 million in Q2 vs. -$6.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $2.29 million in Q2 vs. $2.36 million in the same period last year.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Huntington Ingalls Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Notes Margin Expansion

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 10.1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. EPS was $3.20, and Pension Adjusted EPS was $3.05, beating the consensus of $2.49. Revenues by segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding $670 million (+7.7% Y/Y), Newport News Shipbuilding $1.36 billion...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Adtran Q2 Results Top View

(RTTNews) - Adtran Inc., (ADTN) reported that its net income for the second quarter of 2021 climbed to $5.09 million or $0.10 per share from $752 thousand or $0.02 per share in the previous year. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $8.1 million or $0.16 per share, compared to...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Kulicke And Soffa Industries Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported that its third-quarter net income climbed to $113.77 million or $1.79 per share, from $11.15 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $118.8 million or $1.87 per share. Net revenue grew to $424.32 million, from...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Evonik Group Q2 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY21 Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik (EVK.DE) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income climbed to 218 million euros from 114 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, higher than 0.24 euro last year. Adjusted net income was 253 million euros, compared to 160 million euros last...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Hecla Mining Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hecla Mining Co. (HL):. -Earnings: $0.65 million in Q2 vs. -$14.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted earnings of $32.85 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $217.98 million in Q2 vs. $166.36 million in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Thomson Reuters Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $0.13 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Choice Hotels International, Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH):. -Earnings: $85.9 million in Q2 vs. -$2.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.53 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $68.3 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.88 per share -Revenue: $278.3 million in Q2 vs. $151.7 million in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Black Knight Q2 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY21 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), a provider of software, data and analytics solutions, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings attributable was $39.7 million, an increase of 2 percent from last year's $39.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.25, compared to $0.26 last year. Adjusted net earnings were...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Bombardier Inc Earnings, Revenue beat in Q2

Investing.com - Bombardier Inc reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Thursday and revenue that topped forecasts. The firm reported earnings per share of $-0.06 on revenue of $1.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.0603 on revenue of $1.32B. . Bombardier Inc shares lost 100.00% to...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Viasat Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) said it grew first-quarter revenue 25% year-over-year due to top-line increases across all segments and the acquisitions completed during the quarter. Government Systems revenue increased 4%, for the quarter. For the near-term, the company targets average annual revenue growth of approximately 20% through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021. Average annual adjusted EBITDA growth is targeted in the mid-teens through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy