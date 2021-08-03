Amgen Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.38 per share

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.54.