Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Amgen Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.38 per share

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 2 days ago

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $0.46 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $1.80 billion, or $3.05 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amgen Inc#Markets#Amgn
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $185.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.54.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Choice Hotels International, Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH):. -Earnings: $85.9 million in Q2 vs. -$2.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.53 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $68.3 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.88 per share -Revenue: $278.3 million in Q2 vs. $151.7 million in the same period last year.
Business Insider

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year. The company's profit came in at $107.11 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $78.91 million, or $3.01 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dentsply Sirona Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):. -Earnings: $99 million in Q2 vs. -$95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.45 in Q2 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $57 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q2 vs. $0.49 billion in the same period last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $32.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $34.34 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Business Insider

Arrow Electronics Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $240.64 million, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $132.80 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Arrow...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $10.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.32. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

ACADIA (ACAD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

ACAD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 loss of 27 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 27 cents. Total revenues, comprising net sales of ACADIA's only marketed drug, Nuplazid (pimavanserin), increased...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 15,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,501,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.
Business Insider

Ameren Corp Announces Decline In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $207 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Novavax Inc. Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Novavax Inc. (NVAX):. -Earnings: -$352.32 million in Q2 vs. -$17.52 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.75 in Q2 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$3.63 per share -Revenue: $298.02 million in Q2 vs. $35.54 million in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):. -Earnings: $21.9 million in Q2 vs. -$7.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $219.6 million in Q2 vs. $223.6 million in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Flowserve Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $45.35 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $6.13 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy