Data analysts play an important role in business operations across multiple industries. In healthcare, finance, consumer goods, and almost every other sector, data analysts contribute to their organization by processing, visualizing, and translating data into actionable insights. Over the next ten years (and beyond), demand for data analysts will continue to grow, especially in the healthcare space. So what do data analysts do on a daily basis, and how do you become one? First, it’s important to understand exactly what data analytics is.