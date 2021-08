Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has opened the door to a move to Lazio. The 29 year-old winger, who has been linked with Lazio, has two years left on his contract. "Igli Tare (sports director) has done an excellent job with Lazio for several years. If it is true that he has great respect for me, then I am honoured," Shaqiri told Corriere dello Sport.