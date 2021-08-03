Cancel
Coffee Flights Take Off! Two area coffee shops offer set drink tastings

By Insite BV Editorial Staff
insitebrazosvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many different types of coffee drinks and flavorings to choose from, some java lovers may have a hard time deciding what to order. The more adventurous may find that coffee flights are just the ticket for exploring something new and offer the chance to try menu combinations they might not try otherwise. Coffee flights provide the opportunity to sample smaller-sized coffee-themed drinks that may or may not be familiar to customers, much like a traditional wine or beer flight, and oftentimes, the drinks are made to taste like dessert. They can be either hot or cold and may be swapped out to reflect the season. So go ahead — grab a friend and take a seat at one of these locations offering flights in the Brazos Valley.

