Coffee Flights Take Off! Two area coffee shops offer set drink tastings

We are hosting our second coffee tasting workshop in our new cupping room (within our new roastery). We will begin with a roastery tour and a brief introduction to green coffee and the roasting process. The coffee tasting process is arguably more complicated than wine tasting; but equally as much fun! We will smell and taste our way through many of our best coffees, while explaining the objective measures used to score and describe specialty coffee. This is geared toward beginners; but it is also a great opportunity to try a flight of world class coffee. *We will be using the new SCA COVID cupping protocol for safety and our staff is fully vaccinated as well. We also ask that you do not wear anything with strong aromas (i.e., perfume, body spray, etc.). The class is $25 per person and you can prepay at combscoffee.com or in person on the day of.