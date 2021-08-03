Cancel
Treasuries Close Roughly Flat After Seeing Early Strength

By RTTNews
 2 days ago

(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher in the previous session, treasuries ended the trading day on Tuesday nearly unchanged. Bond prices moved to the upside early in the day before pulling back over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.176 percent.

