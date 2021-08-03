Self-Storage Sector Starts Seeing Bidding Wars as Investors Bet on Future Income

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on fixed income investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. August is off to a great start as wave after wave of better than expected quarterly earnings continue to propel many stocks higher. However, the biggest news is that the 10-year Treasury bond decisively fell below the 1.2% level, which just causes fixed income investors to pour into the stock market seeking higher yields. Specifically, millions of new investors have poured into the stock market thanks to Reddit, Robinhood, and frustrated fixed income investors that are increasingly seeking high dividend yields due to the collapse of bond yields. There is no doubt that these new investors have helped to propel the overall stock market substantially higher. Since most investors do not know that the Fed has embraced Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will keep interest rates ultralow, so I expect millions more new investors to pour into the stock market seeking high yields.