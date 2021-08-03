Cancel
Self-Storage Sector Starts Seeing Bidding Wars as Investors Bet on Future Income

By Bendix Anderson
wealthmanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors are so eager to buy self-storage properties, they are willing to pay high prices based on potential future income, even before the properties reach stabilization. For example, Rearden Capital Corp., a New York-based investment firm, recently received multiple bids for two self-storage properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

