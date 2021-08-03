Teens! Looking to get involved in your community? The Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council provides our teens with a voice in community issues, education on local government, and develops leadership skills. And we are looking to increase our numbers. This group acts as youth advisors to the Apache Junction City Council, city boards and commissions and city departments on matters directly related to youth programming and youth-related issues. Members must be in 8th-12th grade and either reside in or attend school in Apache Junction.