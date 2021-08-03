Cancel
Congress & Courts

New Tax Bill Targets Pass-Through Entities to Help Small Businesses

By Brianna L. Marquis
wealthmanagement.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) recently introduced a bill, known as the Small Business Tax Fairness Act, which takes aim at the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s (TCJA’s) 20% deduction for certain income from pass-through businesses, like sole proprietorships, S corporations and partnerships. Originally marketed as a “Main Street” business tax cut, the deduction is meant to lower the marginal income tax rate on qualifying pass-through business income. But, complicated calculations, carveouts and limitations often end up excluding the smallest businesses that might need it the most.

