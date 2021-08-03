New Tax Bill Targets Pass-Through Entities to Help Small Businesses

After more than a year of COVID cancellations, our wedding and event planning business is almost back on track. It’s been a scary time, and for several months we were unsure if we would survive. But event planning is in our bones. We pushed on and used digital platforms and tools to create fantastic virtual events for our clients. For the first time in a long time, we’re feeling hopeful. That is why we are urging Congress to consider small businesses like ours before passing legislation that would make it harder to access the digital tools that were critical to our survival.