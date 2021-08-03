You Can Have Your Dream Bookshelf in 5 Minutes or Less Thanks to This Foldable Find

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My sofa struggles and triumphs are well documented on the Internet. What can I say? When it comes to couches, I’m an over-sharer. Last year, I invested in a buttery caramel leather Article sofa and then faked the look of a sectional with a matching ottoman (pictured above). Leather seemed like a better choice than the blue velvet and white upholstery I’d had before, and it is — both comfortable and durable. A well-loved, perfectly worn in patina takes time to achieve though, even when you’ve spent the bulk of the last year or so on your sofa. Combine that with my general desire to keep furniture in good shape so it lasts and the fact that I eat most of my meals at my coffee table, and you’ll see the conflict. How do I protect my investment and still have a stylish seating situation, specifically when I start thinking about entertaining again soon?