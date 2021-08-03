Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

You Can Have Your Dream Bookshelf in 5 Minutes or Less Thanks to This Foldable Find

By Melissa Epifano
Real Simple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny bookworm knows their extensive collection of books is never complete. And while nothing is better than peeling open the pages of a fresh read, finding space on your crowded bookshelf for all your literary adventures is no easy feat. Even more frustrating is sourcing a shelving system that doesn't take a degree in rocket science to put together. To extend storage space and keep your best reads close by, there's one option that takes mere minutes to construct, according to reviewers.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquariums#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I Just Found Out What The Drawer Under The Stove Is Actually For

You know how it is when you think you know something then you find out you were all wrong? Yeah...this is that. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space. I have our cupboards as efficiently organized as possible. I think. A place for everything and everything in it's a place...or something like that.
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Grandma's 5 Best-Kept Secrets for a Fresh-Smelling Home

There's something so welcoming about Grandma's house. From fresh-baked cookies to the best hugs on the planet, Grandma's house is a special place. One thing that always stands out in my memory is that unique, comforting smell at my grandmother's house. It just smells like home. Today, there are tons...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Is the Millennial Answer to Living Room Plastic Sofa Covers, and I Wish I Found It Sooner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My sofa struggles and triumphs are well documented on the Internet. What can I say? When it comes to couches, I’m an over-sharer. Last year, I invested in a buttery caramel leather Article sofa and then faked the look of a sectional with a matching ottoman (pictured above). Leather seemed like a better choice than the blue velvet and white upholstery I’d had before, and it is — both comfortable and durable. A well-loved, perfectly worn in patina takes time to achieve though, even when you’ve spent the bulk of the last year or so on your sofa. Combine that with my general desire to keep furniture in good shape so it lasts and the fact that I eat most of my meals at my coffee table, and you’ll see the conflict. How do I protect my investment and still have a stylish seating situation, specifically when I start thinking about entertaining again soon?
LifestylePosted by
FIRST For Women

This $3 Household Spray Will Make Any Set-In Carpet Stain Disappear Like Magic

Do you have a carpet stain in your house that you’ve tried to clean again and again, but it just won’t budge? It can feel like the unsightly splotch is laughing at you every time you scrub it and it remains stubbornly attached to the fibers not matter what cleaner you use. It turns out, you should be reaching for a different type of product to get the job done: a trusty can of WD-40.
Shoppingmyrecipes.com

25 Kitchen Organizers You Can Shop for Less Than $25 on Amazon

These affordable finds will keep your kitchen in tip-top shape. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even if your closet is neat and tidy and your bathroom is spotless,...
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15 Bedroom Accent Wall Ideas to Make Your Space Picture-Perfect

Committing to a room full of patterned wallpaper or an energetic paint color isn't for everyone, but the good news is that the next best thing is opting for an accent wall, where you pick one spot to put your style on full display. The perfect place to introduce an accent wall is in your bedroom, according to interior designer Taniya Nayak, who currently stars on HGTV's Battle on the Beach.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This IKEA Dining Room Staple Can Help You Build a Custom Closet on a Budget

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No matter where you live, having any kind of walk-in closet is like a gift from the property gods. A spacious wardrobe that you can walk into and be surrounded by your favorite clothes and shoes? Now that’s a fashion lover’s biggest dream. Stylist and influencer Audree Kate Lopez created a custom wardrobe inside her 750-square-foot apartment in New York’s East Village using — you guessed it! — IKEA. In case you’re like me and are pining for the day when you might have an actual dressing space of your own versus just a builder-basic closet, I found out exactly how she did it.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: The Secret to These Under-$500 Bespoke Built-Ins? IKEA, of Course

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to creating a cozy, luxe-looking living room, it’s hard to beat a wall of custom built-ins. Not only do they add character and architectural charm, but they also serve as a very practical storage spot. Of course, that comes at a cost — often thousands of dollars if you’re hiring a pro carpenter to build them from scratch.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Vintage-Style Living Space Stoves

The Dovre Vintage 50 wood burning stove is a contemporary fixture for the modern home that would provide inhabitants with a stylish way to enhance the comfort and aesthetics of their living space. The unit is constructed using cast iron, and is incorporated with the brand's Airwash and Cleanburn systems to minimize the effect on the environment as it offers impressive thermal efficiency. The landscape-style design of the stove offers operators with an expansive vantage point to admire the flames therein.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Living Space: Small mudroom ideas worth stealing

When it comes to packing in lots of function, very few spaces beat a mudroom. But many homeowners don’t have a dedicated space for a mudroom. Or they may think they don’t have enough square footage to create a useful go-to spot for their families. But a few clever design ideas and some maxed-out storage can help you carve out a super-functional small mudroom. Here’s what to consider.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: This Space-Savvy Patio Redo Features an All-Weather Lounge Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Kristi Waite (@kristiwaite) Just like indoor rooms, outdoor spaces like yards and patios can come in awkward shapes and sizes that make them tricky to use efficiently. Kristi Waite’s backyard is a great example. Because her family’s home is at the end of a cul-de-sac, the yard is long and narrow — and when they bought it in 2017, it was majorly overgrown, too. All that added up to make the space tough to use.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Keep your dorm spotless with these 20 items under $20

Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 20 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $20.
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Small Space Ideas That Make Sense in Every Room

From cramped kitchens to petite powder rooms, small homes have their charm—and their drawbacks. In order to keep a clean, organized space in a less-than-spacious home, you must get creative with storage and furniture. Not sure where to start? We got you covered. Whether it’s a trick to make rooms...
Home & GardenDomaine

20 Small Kitchen Island Ideas That Will Add Some Serious Storage

Every day, working with a small kitchen is a battle of bumping elbows and questioning where to store the cheese grater. That's why we're focusing on kitchen islands—no matter how big or small they are—which can hold the key to adding storage and saving space, making your kitchen feel roomier than it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy