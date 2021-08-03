Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Live Nation Posts Strong Quarter as Concert Business Cautiously Moves Ahead

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED: Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, posted strong second-quarter earnings as the concert business cautiously moves ahead amid deep concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 variant and lower-than-sensible vaccination rates in the U.S. Operating income for the quarter was up over $450 million and its adjusted...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Ticketmaster#Advertising#Live Nation Entertainment#Allegiant Air#Adobe#Multi Billion Dollar#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Sony Music Posts Strong Quarter as Streaming Rises 56%

Sony Music posted a strong second quarter for 2021 as its profits leaped from JPY35.6 billion ($325 million) to JPY55.4 billion ($506 million) on revenues that increased from JPY177 billion to JPY 255 billion ($2.32 billion). Revenues for recorded music were up 52% to $992 million, publishing rose 49% to $428 million and visual media was up 15% to $483 million, using the calculation employed by Music Business Worldwide. Streaming was up 56% and physical sales were up 61% — a boost also reported by Warner Music earlier this week, again due to the near-shutdown of the music retail industry during the...
Financial ReportsDiscovery

DISCOVERY, INC. REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

New York, NY – August 3, 2021: Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery said, “Discovery delivered very strong results this quarter as we executed well amidst...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Live Nation Entertainment, inc (LYV) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Live Nation Entertainment, inc (NYSE:LYV) Good day, everyone. My name is Hector, and I will be your conference operator on today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Live Nation Entertainment's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, Live Nation has asked me to remind you that this afternoon's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments and similar matters. Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings, including the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and eight-K, for a description of risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual results. Live Nation will also refer to some non-GAAP measures on this call.
Chicago, ILatlanticcitynews.net

Strong quarter seen at McDonalds as post-lockdown sales rise

CHICAGO, IL: Global sales and profits for McDonald's Corp surged past Wall Street targets on Wednesday, attributed to fresh additions to its menu-including the Grammy-nominated boy band BTS meal --- larger order sizes and menu price increases, which helped it counter labor shortages and higher costs of ingredients. Same-store sales...
Financial Reportshotelbusiness.com

Hilton posts strong Q2

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported net income of $128 million for the second quarter ending June 30 vs. a net loss of $430 million in the same period last year. System-wide RevPAR was $73.03 ($82.32 in the U.S.), a $233.8% increase vs. the same period last year. Occupancy was 58.5% for Q2 (63.7% in the U.S.), while ADR was $124.75 ($129.30 in the U.S.
MoviesSFGate

STX Shopping Film Library to Resolve $150 Million Debt, Increase Output

The parent company of indie film and TV studio STX is shopping its film library rights in order to pay off debt of roughly $150 million and infuse the company with cash, a Wednesday regulatory filing said. ErosSTX, which owns the producer of films like “Hustlers” and “Greenland,” revealed it...
Financial ReportsWinston-Salem Journal

Unifi closes out fiscal 2021 with strong global sales, profits

Another quarterly rebound in global sales enabled Unifi Inc. to finish its fiscal 2021 on a strong profit note. The Greensboro yarn manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $13.4 million. The fiscal year ended June 27. That's compared with a loss of $20.2 million in...
Financial ReportsBillboard

Warner Music Group Posts $1.34B in Quarterly Revenue

The Warner Music Group posted $1.34 billion in revenue for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company announced today (Aug. 3). That represents a 32.7% revenue growth over the same period last year, fueled by 33.8% growth in recorded music revenues, up to $1.15 billion from 2020’s pandemic-hit $861 million.
EconomyInvestopedia

Royal Caribbean Group Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), which owns and operates global cruise vacation brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea, has resumed U.S. operations this summer after the cruise industry was mostly sidelined over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the faster-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has already prompted the company to expand its testing procedures for cruises departing from the U.S. Six passengers aboard one of Royal Caribbean's ships tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a reminder that risks remain.
EntertainmentBillboard

BTS Sales Lead HYBE to 79% Growth

With touring at a standstill, album sales accounted for 38.4% of HYBE’s total revenue in the quarter -- a far higher proportion of revenue than a normal year. (In 2019, concerts accounted for 32.5% of total revenue to albums’ 18.4%.) Now, with live music's immediate future still uncertain, HYBE is considering holding “hybrid” concerts that would mix in-person and live-streaming experiences, although company executives did not elaborate on their exact substance or timing.
Financial Reportsallaccess.com

Warner Music Group Reports Q3 Revs Rise 27%

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. has released third-quarter financial results for the period ended JUNE 30th. “We’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished during our first year as a publicly traded company,” said CEO STEVE COOPER. “During a very challenging time, we’ve focused on investing in our core business and building an array of innovative growth opportunities. Outstanding releases from our artists and songwriters, coupled with imaginative execution by our operators, delivered excellent results in the third quarter. We’re looking forward to wrapping up our fiscal year with a slate of great new releases from established and emerging stars.”
Economyinvesting.com

National Australia Bank Quarterly Business Confidence

The National Australia Bank (NAB) Quarterly Business Confidence Index measures the change in the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. On the index, a level above zero indicates improving conditions, below indicates worsening conditions. The data is compiled from a survey of about 350 businesses which asks respondents to rate the relative level of past and future economic conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy