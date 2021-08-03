Cancel
Maine State

Direct flights from Maine to Miami coming this late fall

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An airline is going to start offering direct flights from Maine’s most populous city to Miami starting late fall.

Frontier Airlines said Tuesday the nonstop flights will begin three days a week in November. The airline has served Portland since 2018 and also goes to several other Florida cities and other locations around the country.

Paul Bradbury, the Portland International Jetport’s director, said in a statement that the flights target “high demand destinations that are in season while providing convenient, non-stop service.”

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of Frontier Airlines, said adding the flights “benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service.”

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

