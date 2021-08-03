Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Killers playing Terminal 5 warmup show ahead of Central Park

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Killers are touring in 2022 with Johnny Marr in support of their new album Pressure Machine, including two NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 30 and October 1 (tickets). They'll be in NYC later this month, though, when they play "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert," the free show happening on Central Park's Great Lawn on August 21, also featuring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Polo G, and many more. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Brandon Flowers revealed that the band has one more NYC date before that one, too: a warm-up show at Terminal 5.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Polo G
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Brandon Flowers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Pressure Machine#Nyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicSFGate

Bruce Springsteen's Manager Says Lyrics to 'Thunder Road' Will Be Corrected... After 46 Years

For close to a half-century, anyone who trusts lyric sheets and official artist websites has been certain of one thing: In Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” Mary’s dress waves, and it does not sway. No matter what some people might think they hear him singing, it’s been right there in writing, from the lyrics included with the original 1975 vinyl pressing to those still posted on the artist’s website in July of 2021. “Waves” was not a perfect rhyme with “plays,” but Springsteen has never been obsessed with perfection. Would the guy leaning on Clarence Clemons’ shoulder mislead us, in writing?
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to Appear in New Film on No Nukes Shows

Distributed by Sony Music Entertainment, the film features a composite of two performances shot during the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) benefit concerts, colloquially referred to as the No Nukes concerts, held at Madison Square Garden in September 1979. Three songs from Springsteen and the E Street Band’s sets were included in the 1980 No Nukes documentary, including the first-ever appearance of the soon-to-be classic “The River”; the new documentary will be a greatly expanded look at their performances. (The events also hosted performances by Crosby, Stills & Nash, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Jackson Browne, Chaka Khan, the Doobie Brothers, Gil Scott-Heron, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, and more.)
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Led Zeppelin Robbed Of $203k On Final Night Of Madison Square Garden Run, On This Day In 1973 [Videos]

Even 50+ years after their debut in the late 1960s, Led Zeppelin remains pure, unbridled rock royalty to this day, and in their time they were the unparalleled heavyweight champions of popular music. 1973 was a particularly huge year for the band, as they independently released their Houses of the Holy studio album in March of that year, bringing songs that would become live staples such as “No Quarter” and “The Ocean” into the band’s veritable catalog.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Bruce Springsteen Through the Decades: See Never-Before-Published Photos by Janet Macoska

When rock photographer Janet Macoska began working on her new photo book, Bruce Springsteen: Live in the Heartland, during the pandemic, she came across images of The Boss she'd never seen before. "I did a deep dive into my negatives and found images that I had never printed—that I probably never even looked at," says Macoska, whose work has been featured in publications like Rolling Stone and the New York Times. "Because the way we worked back in the day, I was shooting shows every night." Even more surprising? Macoska realized that Bruce Springsteen was the first rock star she ever photographed. That night at the Allen Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio in 1974, Macoska was on assignment for her college newspaper and Springsteen, then 24 years old, wasn't even the headliner. "This little straggly guy comes along, Bruce Springsteen, who was a bundle of energy and really charismatic," says Macoska, who would go on to capture the rocker on stage in the decades after. (She's shared some never-before-published photos featured in her photo book with PEOPLE, as well as some iconic shots.) "I have 12 pictures on the roll," she continues, "but I used six or seven of them on Bruce, and the rest on the headliner, because I had to."
MusicFingerLakes1

The Killers are playing at Turning Stone during their 2022 tour

The Killers, known for their hits “When You Were Young” and “Mr. Brightside” are playing at Turning Stone during their 2022 tour. They’ll be at the Turning Stone Event Center September 25, 2022. Tickets went on sale July 23. Prices for tickets range from $39 to $125 with VIP packages...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Homecoming Week To Feature Daily Concerts Across 5 Boroughs, Capping Off With Central Park Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More details were finally announced Thursday for New York City’s Homecoming Week coming up next month. The week will feature a series of concerts across all five boroughs, capping off with a large show in Central Park. The concerts will be held as follows: August 16 — Orchard Beach in the Bronx August 17 — Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island August 19 — Brooklyn Army Terminal waterfront in Brooklyn August 20 — Forest Hills Stadium in Queens August 21 — Great Lawn at Central Park Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano for Thursday’s announcement. “I am issuing a FOMO alert. Unless you want to spend the rest of your life saying, ‘Oh my god, I missed it,’ you should get to New York City in the month of August, where amazing things will be happening during Homecoming Week,” de Blasio said. Earlier this month, the mayor said Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson And Bruce Springsteen will headline the Central Park show. Performers have not been announced for the other events.
Musicwfpk.org

The Killers, Bruce Springsteen, and Many More Set For WE LOVE NYC Concert

A mega-concert event is set to celebrate the return of live music and events in New York City with acts from The Killers to Earth Wind & Fire, to Paul Simon, and many more. Mayor Bill de Blasio joined music legend, and the event’s co-producer, Clive Davis in a press conference this morning to share the news of WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: Bruce Springsteen, “Thunder Road”

Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” isn’t just a song you listen to—it’s one you watch—a sonic piece of cinema the budding songwriter produced, wrote and directed to screen in the theater of your imagination. Hell, it even takes its name from a 1958 Arthur Ripley crime drama Thunder Road—a drive-in vehicle for Robert Mitchum.
New York City, NYilovetheupperwestside.com

Central Park Homecoming Concert Lineup Announced

Music producer Clive Davis joined Mayor de Blasio on Tuesday to announce the full line-up of performers scheduled to hit the stage at NYC’s ‘homecoming concert’ taking place in Central Park on August 21. The event, first announced in early June, will take place on the Great Lawn and is...
New York City, NY6sqft

Andrea Bocelli, The Killers, Wyclef Jean & a dozen more stars to perform at Central Park concert

Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 23, 2017.Photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office on Flickr. More than a dozen iconic musicians will take the stage in Central Park next month as part of a mega-concert celebrating the city’s recovery from the coronavirus. Announced on Tuesday, the lineup for the concert, dubbed “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” includes major stars like Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, LL COOL J, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Rob Thomas, and more.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

The Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G & more added to Central Park “mega-concert”

The lineup for the Central Park "mega concert" to celebrate NYC's reopening is here. Billed as "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert," it happens on Central Park's Great Lawn on August 21, with gates opening at 3 PM and the show starting at 5 PM. In addition to already announced performers Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, and Jennifer Hudson, the lineup also features Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth Wind & Fire, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, and Rob Thomas.
Musicfox5ny.com

Questions about Central Park concert acts

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the artists for a special concert in the park. But will younger people really care about Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, and Earth, Wind & Fire?

Comments / 0

Community Policy