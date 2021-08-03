The Killers playing Terminal 5 warmup show ahead of Central Park
The Killers are touring in 2022 with Johnny Marr in support of their new album Pressure Machine, including two NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 30 and October 1 (tickets). They'll be in NYC later this month, though, when they play "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert," the free show happening on Central Park's Great Lawn on August 21, also featuring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Polo G, and many more. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Brandon Flowers revealed that the band has one more NYC date before that one, too: a warm-up show at Terminal 5.www.brooklynvegan.com
