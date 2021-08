Summer brunch. Two words that, when taken together, tell a welcome story of easy and relaxed mornings. And, when it comes to having friends over, it has all the hosting advantages you want: the weather is still cool, the dishes are easy, the vibe casual. It can accommodate families with kids and those without, as it’s a come-as-you-are affair. You can make it a potluck, if you like, or make the dishes ahead if you’d like to keep it stress-free. Then set the table outside, if you can, and come together for the best kind of summertime gathering. Here’s how to make yours fabulously memorable.