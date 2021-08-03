Cancel
These Retailers Are Now Requiring Face Masks for Consumers

By Danielle Drake-Flam and Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTMxM_0bGg404Y00

As COVID-19 continue to surge due to the delta variant, stores across the US are analyzing their mask policies to help contain infections and spreading. Many stores and brands are now retracting their previous statements of relaxing mask mandates, and are now requiring them for in-store entry.

Some states are under mask mandates that require the companies and stores to require masks for entry into indoor spaces. States such as Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania only recommend wearing a mask in public settings.

According to the Center for Disease Control, cloth face coverings in public settings are recommended as they are most likely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by providing a barrier to prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.

According to Target, its company-wide mask mandate requires its employees to wear masks while only recommending that its customer wear masks while in-store.

Stores with mask mandates for customers include:

  • American Eagle: Already in effect.
  • Apple: Already in effect.
  • AT&T: Already in effect.
  • Best Buy: No longer require mask unless not fully vaccinated.
  • CVS: No mask required unless state or local mandate.
  • Foot Locker: No mask required unless state or local mandate.
  • JCPenny: No mask required unless state or local mandate.
  • Kroger: Recommends unvaccinated to wear mask.
  • Kohl’s: No mask required unless state or local mandate.
  • Nordstrom: Complies with local and state mandates and requires masks for unvaccinated.
  • Publix: Recommends unvaccinated to wear mask.
  • Starbucks: Recommends wearing mask regardless of vaccination status but required if state or local mandate.
  • Target : Masks are optional.
  • Walgreens: Complies with local and state mandates and recommends masks for unvaccinated.
  • Walmart: Masks are optional.
  • Verizon: No longer require mask unless not fully vaccinated.

Continue to check back for updates.

