Business

Amazon Hires Facebook's Remy Merriex as Prime Video Creative Marketing Director

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon hired advertising creative veteran Remy Merriex, most recently at Facebook, as the newest member of the Prime Video marketing team. Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, announced that Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director. In the new role, he will oversee development of global creative campaigns across the Prime Video brand, content and originals marketing. Merriex will begin at Amazon on Aug. 9, reporting to Ojo, who was formerly CMO of MAC Cosmetics before she joined Amazon last year.

Related
BusinessScreendaily

Amazon Studios hires Laine Kline to head local-language production (exclusive)

Amazon Studios has scored a coup and hired the former head of Sony’s local-language production business Laine Kline as head of production, local Originals. Kline started last month and will oversee physical production of the streaming platform’s global slate of original local-language scripted series and film productions. He reports to Tim Clawson, worldwide head of production and post, Amazon Studios.
BusinessVentureBeat

Ryff raises $11.7M for its real-time brand integration

Ryff has raised $11.7 million for its business of inserting brand advertisements into commercials, live broadcasts, and streams in real time using digital video and animation technology. The Los Angeles-based Ryff runs an advertising business where it places virtual objects in a scene of a movie, TV commercial or show,...
Businessgeekwire.com

Social media manager Hootsuite acquires conversational AI-platform Heyday for $48M

Hootsuite, the Vancouver, B.C.-based social media management platform, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Heyday, a conversational AI platform, for about $48 million USD. The acquisition will enable Hootsuite users to message their customers directly with an AI-enabled chat and video function and allow brands to respond to customers in real time. Heyday integrates with e-commerce platforms and branded websites and apps.
Behind Viral Videositechpost.com

How to Make TikTok Ad Creatives That Convert for eCommerce

New social platforms are alluring, and the possibility of ​​attracting new crowds by focusing on Snapchat or TikTok is appealing. However, it implies that old stages are being disregarded. Purchasers invest a ton of energy on old sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Numerous brands try not to make novel...
Behind Viral VideosBusiness Insider

Companies like TikTok and Home Depot are racing to hire talent to build advertising businesses

It's a good time to work in advertising. Big companies including retailers, delivery companies and new platforms are on a hiring spree for advertising execs as they build out their own ad-sales businesses. Walmart, Macy's, Walgreens, and Home Depot are setting up retail media platforms to offset thin retail margins. Amazon is gobbling up adtech expertise to sell a variety of ad formats to brands. And even digital platforms like TikTok and Spotify are vying for social and audio ad dollars.
Businessmurphyshockeylaw.net

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Market Report 2020: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

Global Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Market delivers a credible estimation for the predicted period. This study also opens up new distribution networks and opens up new markets all over the world. This research report assists its clients in expanding their businesses in these volatile markets. For the projected era, this research report provides an accurate growth rate summary. The analysts perform a detailed study of the global market size, total earnings, gross share, share, trends, and profit margin in order to accurately forecast the future, provide expert guidance to investors, and keep them up to date on new business developments. This has been compounded by the need for knowledge of market dynamics, incentive analysis, innovations, and comparative performance.
Public Healthonmsft.com

LinkedIn joins companies who 'trust' employees to work-from-home

As the pandemic shifts into arguably a third potentially dangerous phase, work-from-home conversations heat up. LinkedIn just joined the choir of businesses extending their remote employment options to accommodate employees who are cautious about in-person work as COVID-19 infections rise once again in the U.S. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky announced...
Businesswpsu.org

The Prime Effect: The Faces Of Amazon's Workforce

Amazon employs 1.2 million people around the world. Tyler Hamilton is one of them. “Amazon’s business model is built off of chewing people up and spitting them out,” he says. Hamilton worked in a Minnesota fulfillment center. He says it’s hard work, with near constant turnover. “Amazon doesn’t succeed just...
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

RBA Hires Max Elo As New Creative Director

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RBA, a Dallas-based advertising and branding agency hyperfocused on challenger brands, has hired Max Elo as their new Creative Director. Elo, an ad industry veteran, is the agency's 2nd ever creative director. Elo joins from his most recent agency experience as the Group Creative...
BusinessGlobe Gazette

Lee Enterprises and Amazon Advertising offer Over The Top video service

Lee Enterprises and Amazon Advertising are working together to provide Over The Top (OTT) video services, according to an announcement from the media companies. OTT will provide 35,000 local business advertisers with video streaming capabilities to directly reach consumers through video services and internet devices. Businesses will have access to...
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Pinterest enables product tagging and brand partnerships for creators

Pinterest is offering a helping hand to creators keen to commercialize their posts with product tagging and paid partnerships. Designed to push the image-sharing platform toward becoming a shopping catalog, the new functionality will bring brands closer to audiences than ever before. Money talks, social media walks. Pinterest is opening...
MoviesScreendaily

See-Saw Films hires first creative director

See-Saw Films has hired UK producer Helen Gregory in the new role of creative director, overseeing the creative strategy of the company and development of its growing television slate. Working from See-Saw’s London office, Gregory will start the role from September 1 and will report to joint managing directors Emile...
BusinessTechCrunch

Okendo raises $5.3M to help DTC brands ween themselves off of Big Tech customer data

Sydney-based Okendo has made a splash in this world by building out a popular customer reviews systems for Shopify sellers, but it’s aiming to expand its ambitions and tackle a much bigger problem with its first outside funding — helping brands scale the quality of their first-party data and loosen their reliance on tech advertising kingpins for customer acquisition and engagement.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

ERIN MANNING NAMED BRAND EVANGELIST AT INSURIOUS PHOTOGRAPHER AUTHOR, EDUCATOR AND TV PERSONALITY TO LEADS OUTREACH.

Boca Raton, FL — Insurious®, a digital insurance agency and an innovative leader in the risk management space, has appointed Erin Manning as their first Brand Evangelist. Manning is a well-known photographer, educator, and successful woman's entrepreneur in the photo industry. Her production company, Erin Manning Media, specializes in "conception to completion" full-service production, creating inspiring educational content.
BusinessVentureBeat

Yellow.ai raises $78M to expand its AI chatbot platform globally

Conversational AI platform provider Yellow.ai today announced the close of an over $78.15 million series C round led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $102.15 million. Yellow.ai says it will use the funds to build on its existing technology and establish a presence in the U.S., adding 70 employees to its workforce of over 500.
Cell PhonesVariety

Voice Technology Is the Next Big Thing in Media and Entertainment

The push toward voice adoption across mobile apps, websites, cell phones and smart speakers underscores consumers’ fervent interest in engaging with devices through conversation. There have been small but numerous signs in recent years throughout the media and entertainment world that this industry is ready to embrace, learn and, most significantly, leverage voice technology.

