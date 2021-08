Vale SA may have finally resolved a strike at its Sudbury complex, but don’t expect it to resume nickel and copper production anytime soon. After a wage deal with workers ended the two-month stoppage, Vale outlined a return-to-production schedule that won’t see the Canadian facility fully up and running again until next quarter. Maintenance underway at the mines and plants will be completed, with the ramp-up beginning in September, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said Wednesday in an emailed response to questions.