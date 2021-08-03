Edward Charles Zaremba

February 29, 1964 ~ July 26, 2021 (age 57) Edward "Eddie" Charles Zaremba, age 57, of Youngstown, OH, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Catherine Springer and Edward "Butchie" (Sandy) Zaremba of Export. Father of Lindsey Renee Kepple, grandfather of Paige and Paityn Massey of Greensburg, brother of David (Amy) Zaremba of North Hills and the late Jacqueline (Don) Lowery, nephew of Diana (Austin) Crawford of Sarver, Colleen Schultheis of Penn Hills and the late Robert Luffy. Eddie is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.