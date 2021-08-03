Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Edward Charles Zaremba

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 2 days ago
February 29, 1964 ~ July 26, 2021 (age 57) Edward "Eddie" Charles Zaremba, age 57, of Youngstown, OH, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Catherine Springer and Edward "Butchie" (Sandy) Zaremba of Export. Father of Lindsey Renee Kepple, grandfather of Paige and Paityn Massey of Greensburg, brother of David (Amy) Zaremba of North Hills and the late Jacqueline (Don) Lowery, nephew of Diana (Austin) Crawford of Sarver, Colleen Schultheis of Penn Hills and the late Robert Luffy. Eddie is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

