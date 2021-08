Jana Duggar’s younger siblings are gearing up to lose their chaperone. As we recently reported, news of Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar’s wedding has been leaked. While there hasn’t been a formal Duggar announcement. And, there hasn’t been any confirmation of this courtship. Counting On fans are convinced this relationship exists. While Jana is likely thrilled to step out of what some refer to as the role of Cinderella Duggar… Her younger siblings probably don’t share in her excitement.